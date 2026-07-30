Bangladesh
Level 2: Exercise Increased CautionOfficial source dated 2026-07-30 · captured 2026-10-04 05:50:03
TRAVEL RISK CALCULATOR · 2026 LIVE INTELLIGENCE
City-level travel safety intelligence synthesized from official US State Department advisories, real-time GDACS disasters, CDC health notices, and 9 granular local threat vectors.
Drag to orbit • Select a city for its baseline; country colors show cached US advisories. Grey means unavailable.
Signal desk · current source layer
Official sources stay identifiable, timestamps stay visible, and unavailable data is never described as safe. The score is a planning aid; the source remains the authority.Open the advisory change ledger →
Level 2: Exercise Increased CautionOfficial source dated 2026-07-30 · captured 2026-10-04 05:50:03
Reconsider TravelOfficial source dated 2025-04-29 · captured 2026-10-03 03:17:15
Reconsider TravelOfficial source dated 2026-08-28 · captured 2026-10-03 00:15:01
Exercise Normal PrecautionsOfficial source dated 2026-10-01 · captured 2026-10-01 18:15:01
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Planning desk
Turn the assessment into dated checks, an arrival plan, a local area review, or a compact offline emergency card.
01 · Resolve
City first, then country, then an explicit low-confidence fallback.
02 · Score
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03 · Act
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Destination desk
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Travel Risk Calculator provides estimated travel-threat information for preparation purposes only. It does not replace official government advisories, medical advice, emergency alerts, immigration rules, insurance advice, police guidance, embassy information, or professional security consultation.