TRC TRAVEL RISK CALCULATOR

TRAVEL RISK CALCULATOR · 2026 LIVE INTELLIGENCE

Know the risk.
Move with clarity.

City-level travel safety intelligence synthesized from official US State Department advisories, real-time GDACS disasters, CDC health notices, and 9 granular local threat vectors.

Planning Here Now Arrived Compare
📍 Check where I am now ⚖️ Compare two cities 📅 Plan by departure date
46,025indexable destinations
18930-day briefings
3/3official caches fresh
9threat dimensions

3D Interactive Risk Atlas

Drag to orbit • Select a city for its baseline; country colors show cached US advisories. Grey means unavailable.

Signal desk · current source layer

Live intelligence without the theater.

Official sources stay identifiable, timestamps stay visible, and unavailable data is never described as safe. The score is a planning aid; the source remains the authority.

Open the advisory change ledger →
L2

Bangladesh

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Official source dated 2026-07-30 · captured 2026-10-04 05:50:03
L3

Burundi

Reconsider Travel

Official source dated 2025-04-29 · captured 2026-10-03 03:17:15
L3

Qatar

Reconsider Travel

Official source dated 2026-08-28 · captured 2026-10-03 00:15:01
L1

Hong Kong

Exercise Normal Precautions

Official source dated 2026-10-01 · captured 2026-10-01 18:15:01

Choose the question

One engine. Four operational views.

01

I’m here now

Immediate city context and the next actions for tonight.

 02

I’m planning a trip

Origin, destination, route, arrival, and readiness in one briefing.

 03

I already arrived

A next-24-hour field brief for the place you are standing in.

 04

Compare two cities

Side-by-side scores, sources, and the lower-risk option.

Planning desk

The briefing should keep working after you close the tab.

Turn the assessment into dated checks, an arrival plan, a local area review, or a compact offline emergency card.

CalendarSchedule the re-checks before departure ArrivalDecide the first 90 minutes before landing LocalInspect curated area notes where coverage is deep DataDownload the quality-approved monthly snapshot

01 · Resolve

Find the right geographic scope.

City first, then country, then an explicit low-confidence fallback.

02 · Score

Separate the baseline from live conditions.

Weights are versioned. Source freshness and confidence remain visible.

03 · Act

Translate drivers into a practical sequence.

Predict, protect, rescue, and restore—plus what to do next.

Destination desk

Start with the places travelers check most.

01Bacău, RomaniaOpen briefing →02Bucharest, RomaniaOpen briefing →03Paris, FranceOpen briefing →04London, United KingdomOpen briefing →05New York City, United StatesOpen briefing →06Tokyo, JapanOpen briefing →07Bangkok, ThailandOpen briefing →08Cape Town, South AfricaOpen briefing →

Before you book. Before you land. When plans change.

Give the destination sixty seconds now.

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No signup required. Official sources remain one click away.

Disclaimer

Travel Risk Calculator provides estimated travel-threat information for preparation purposes only. It does not replace official government advisories, medical advice, emergency alerts, immigration rules, insurance advice, police guidance, embassy information, or professional security consultation.